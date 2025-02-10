Final Fantasy XIV collabs with an instant camera maker for a free emote and screenshot contest

It’s no secret that fans of Final Fantasy XIV love to take screenshots (colloquially known as “gposing” in reference to the in-game gpose screenshot toolset), but now there’s a big collaborative reason for them to take part in their favorite activity, as the MMORPG is clapping hands with the instant camera brand Instax with all sorts of camera-based good times. Or silly times, depending on how one feels about such transmedia synergy.

On Tuesday, February 25th, all players will be handed a free emote that features an in-game version of a cute little instant camera without any prerequisites involved. Players are then invited to participate in a Twitter contest between Thursday, February 27th, and Sunday, March 23rd, sharing their favorite screenshotted moments in-game. 10,000 winners will be selected to win one of three unique cosmetic items like a Galiecap, a Great Paraserpent umbrella, and a pair of Fat Cat earrings.

Response to this collab appears to be a bit mixed: Most fans are appreciative that there’s a free emote being handed out, but a couple of sour grapes are grumbling about real-world items getting into the game before new content is added. Frankly, we’ll take the opportunity to appreciate the pretty screenshots this thing will likely encourage.

