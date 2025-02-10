RuneScape goes on a self-improvement tour with relic presets and combat mastery achievements

Who’s ready for some FOOTBALL? Oh, that’s done for now? OK, well, how about this: Who’s ready for some QUALITY-OF-LIFE IMPROOOOOVEMENTS? RuneScape hopes you are because it’s in the thick of delivering a couple anticipated features to the game.

First up are relic presets, a support system for the archaeology skill. “You can now create up to four customized loadouts for your Relics and swap between them instantly while at the Monolith (or a Bank, with the Archaeology Cape),” explained Jagex.

Then there’s the imminent arrival of combat mastery achievements on February 17th. The studio listed all 156 ‘chieves that are coming with the next patch so that any eager beaver players can get started on them right now for a quick completion when the system goes live.

And here’s your dad joke patch note for the day: “The unbearable sleuth of 18 grizzly bears near the Legends’ Guild has been halved to the simple bear necessities.”