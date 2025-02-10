Temtem continues to defend its final content patch as ‘the completion of a journey that began eight years ago’

A couple of weeks ago, Crema Games marked two million total users for its creature collecting MMO Temtem by spending some of its time defending the decision to put the game into maintenance mode. It looks like the studio is not done having the final word on the matter, as it put forth a very long and flowery post about Update 1.8, the myriad benefits applied with the patch, and another attempt to drive home that this was the plan all along.

Almost all of the dev blog notes the huge swath of updates that the patch brought on, such as changes to rare creature capture rates, story improvements, multiple activities at endgame, PvP-focused adjustments, and of course the ability to swap between multiple existing battle passes.



The entire update is ultimately characterized as “the completion of a journey that began 8 years ago” and something that grew beyond the scope of the MMO’s original vision:

“When we first set out to create Temtem, we had a clear goal in mind: a world with six islands to explore and a roster of 141 Tems to tame. By the time we reached our desired finish line, we had expanded that vision far beyond its original scope, delivering 165 Tems, additional zones, and an experience that pushed the boundaries of what we had initially imagined.”

The post closes with a final acknowledgment that the game is feature-complete and a look ahead to different titles within the game’s universe, including the possible yet unplanned potential for a proper sequel and the release of its Project Downbelow.