Terraria’s January dev update says ‘there is a long and exciting road ahead’

Eating underground cave rabbits made out of precious gems isn’t the weirdest thing that Terraria’s allowed you to do — but it’s close. Apparently this is the newest “snack” in the multiplayer sandbox, and boy does it look tasty.

In the latest state of the game post, the developers teased the cave bunny snack and acknowledged that “there is a long and exciting road ahead” as the momentum continues to build for the game’s latest last major content update.

“We are hopeful that this year will bring the long-awaited update… and then we can finally dive into the world of Terraria crossplay,” the devs said. “No promises still, of course, but that has remained in progress behind the scenes.”