The long-delayed ArcheAge Chronicles shares previews of locations, weapons, and creatures

It might be hard for MMORPG fans to harbor a lot of excitement for ArcheAge Chronicles, Kakao’s attempt to revive the now-sunset ArcheAge into a smaller-scaled “online action RPG” – to say nothing of the game’s multiple delays. But for those who are left, the game’s Twitter account has been flush with preview pictures to tide folks over until its newly projected third quarter closed beta.

The showcases highlighted by the game’s Twitter feature a variety of named weapons, a selection of environments and different points of interest, and various animals both ferocious and friend-shaped.

Firm details on what’s next are yet to be shared for the time being, but gamers are invited to sign up for the newsletter to keep tabs on news and “upcoming events.” In the meantime, we’ve got a gallery of some of the images shared so far for those who don’t feel like rifling through Muskrat’s Trash Bin.

