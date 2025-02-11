Diablo Immortal tasks players with literally stealing hearts in its Feast of Valenti event February 12

Usually when someone says they stole a person’s heart, they’re talking metaphorically, as in they captured the affection of their partner. That’s not going to be the case in Diablo Immortal however, as the mobile ARPG will kick off an event that tasks players with literally stealing hearts. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

From February 12th to March 12th, the Feast of Valenti event will see bloody hearts drop from demons in several specific limited-time events. Once enough of these drops are gathered, players will receive a random reward from the titular fiend like telluric pearls, one-star legendary gems, and legendary items. The event is part of multiple other activities kicking off through February, so there will be lots of demons to slay for their hearts.

The latest patch will also introduce a new battle pass, an option that lets players exclude specific five-star legendary gems from their loot drop pool, several new class-specific legendary items, a toning down of combat rating requirements for Inferno V and helliquary bosses, and a higher chance for set items to drop from dungeon bosses and ancient elites.