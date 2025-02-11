Guild Wars 2 readies today’s balance update, followed by next Janthir Wilds chapter March 11

Readers might remember that the Guild Wars 2’s roadmap has been a little off-kilter ever since the balance update was moved out of January and into February. Well, today is the day, as the balance patch is set to go live early this afternoon, with a range of PvE buffs (and a handful of nerfs) across the professions and an added goal of mellowing out the PvP sustain meta.

But if you’re already looking beyond the class updates, then know we’re just a month away from Janthir Wilds part the third.

“Mark your calendars: the next major update to Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds will be live March 11!” ArenaNet announced on the forums last night. “We know that many of you want to plan time for plenty of gameplay starting on day one, including the Mount Balrior raid challenge mode, so we want to make sure you can do that. The update will include the raid CM, a new map, story chapters, relics, Mastery updates, and lots more. We’ll also be following challenge mode with legendary mode a few weeks later – look for that on March 25.”

Finally, buried in a housing thread on the forums, the devs have dropped a little tease about deco and node housing perks coming in that same update and beyond.