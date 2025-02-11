Here is the schedule of events for the upcoming return of RuneFest this year

March 1st and March 2nd is heralding the triumphant return of RuneScape’s in-person fan festival RuneFest (in spite of the event’s original showrunner imploding), and those who were able to get their hands on tickets for the sold out event can now look forward to the schedule of events planned for the weekend.

Day one will be headlined with a cosplay parade, some live TTRPG-style gaming that involves audience suggestions, and a quiz, among other events, followed by looks ahead at the future of both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape in individual panels. The second day will feature more special panels that include a closer look at the reveals for RuneScape and a Q&A session for OSRS’ unveilings, plus a live demo of OSRS’ Project Zanaris custom server feature and a deep delve into the new area coming to RuneScape.

Those who won’t be in attendance at Birmingham, UK, will still get plenty to look at in livestreams, including each game’s keynote, the Golden Gnomes awards, as well as interviews and unique giveaways. Overall, the start of March looks to be a very active one for RuneScape fans.