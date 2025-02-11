Marvel Rivals walks back plans for its mid-season ranked reset after facing withering player outrage

Fans of ranked play in Marvel Rivals are likely breathing a sigh of relief and wiping their extremely sweaty brows after NetEase changed course on a planned rank reset for the middle of the shooter’s first season.

The move was announced in an earlier dev blog today, which confirmed player ranks would drop by four divisions on February 21st, while also confirming special costume rewards and unique crests for those who hit gold ranks and above by then. Reaction to the news was immediate and visceral, with players expressing frustration at a decision that appeared to reward those who do nothing but play the shooter.



Literally hours later, the devs did an about face on the idea, confirming that ranks will not reset but the aforementioned unique cosmetics will still be handed out to players. The second half of the season will otherwise continue as planned, with more details about what it will bring promised later.

“We strive to make Marvel Rivals the best game it can be, and the community is the driving force behind this mission,” NetEase writes. “Your engagement and support mean the world to us, and we’re excited to continue this journey together!”