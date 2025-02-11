Massively OP Podcast Episode 505: Honoring MOP’s Independence Day

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, MJ joins Bree and Justin for a recording of the podcast clip from the live show that celebrates the site’s 10th anniversary! Spend an hour with the trio as they walk down memory lane and recall the history, ups, and downs of running the world wide web’s finest MMORPG news website.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

  • Intro
  • MOP’s 10th anniversary is here!
  • The origins of Massively OP
  • The Kickstarter success
  • Different formats and experiments
  • Covering the MMORPG industry as it changes
  • Celebrating our community
  • Outro

Other info:

Previous articleDiablo Immortal tasks players with literally stealing hearts in its Feast of Valenti event February 12
Next articleHere is the schedule of events for the upcoming return of RuneFest this year

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments