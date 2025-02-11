Massively OP Podcast Episode 505: Honoring MOP’s Independence Day

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, MJ joins Bree and Justin for a recording of the podcast clip from the live show that celebrates the site’s 10th anniversary! Spend an hour with the trio as they walk down memory lane and recall the history, ups, and downs of running the world wide web’s finest MMORPG news website.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- MOP’s 10th anniversary is here!
- The origins of Massively OP
- The Kickstarter success
- Different formats and experiments
- Covering the MMORPG industry as it changes
- Celebrating our community
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 505
- Podcast theme: “Deep Water” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin, MJ, and Bree
