Square-Enix’s latest financial results are meh, but Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail kept the MMO division afloat

Square-Enix has released its financial report for the nine-month period covering Q1 to Q3 of its current financial year (which ends March 2025), and the bad news is that on a whole, the company is down from the same time last year. Compared to the equivalent period last financial year, digital entertainment sales are down 19.3 billion yen, and operating income is down by 3.1 billion yen. But none of that has to do with the company’s two biggest MMORPGs; net sales in that division are up 9.2 billion yen compared to last year and operating profits are up by 2.9 billion yen, and pretty much all of that is credited to Final Fantasy XIV’s most recent expansion.

No, the culprit of the worse results is entirely put on the company’s browser and smartphone games underperforming; that particular division lost 21.7 billion yen in net sales and 7.9 billion yen in operating profits year-over-year, meaning that you know where the weak link in the chain lies. You can check out the full report for yourself for more details; it’s not an ideal result, but if you were worried about any sort of underperformance from the online games, you can put that worry out of your mind.