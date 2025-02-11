Star Trek Online’s 33rd season, Unveiled, is live today for the game’s 15th birthday

As promised, Star Trek Online’s Unveiled season – the MMORPG’s 33rd since launch – is officially live on PC today, only a smidge past the game’s 15th anniversary. The new content features the new Borg-themed Axiom episode, during which players must mount a search-and-rescue mission, as well as the birthday festivities themselves, which will net players a T6 Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser.

“In Star Trek Online: Unveiled, a new and far more sinister Borg incursion is taking place in the Ram Izad system. While responding to a request for help from Hugh, the renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader and Executive Director of the Reclamation Project, players will discover the damaged and seemingly abandoned ship of Aetherian leader, Thaseen-Fei, in the Delta Quadrant. Mounting a search-and-rescue mission, players must reunite with familiar faces in order to uncover the truth about what went wrong aboard the Harmony! This new adventure features beloved Star Trek franchise star Jonathan Del Arco who returns to the Trek universe as Hugh, the renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader. Jonathan Del Arco is known for playing Hugh in the fifth and sixth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, alongside reprising the role in the first season of Star Trek: Picard.”

Patch notes are already up on the official site; console friends, you’ll be waiting until March 11th to boldly go into this one.

Finally, STO fans should take a look at DECA Games’ missive to the community from yesterday; in the first comms we’ve really gotten from the new studio, the devs promised an introduction stream and Q&A, saying it “remains committed to delivering new Episodes, TFOs, Patrols, Ships, Rewards, and much more,” without “compromis[ing] the quality of [their] releases.”

https://youtu.be/8pzGjFCVhSE