Stars Reach has delayed its Kickstarter to get more testers in ahead of the campaign

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the Stars Reach Kickstarter – or just watching how it goes – then you probably know it was supposed to launch yesterday. You might also have noticed it didn’t. That’s apparently because Playable Worlds delayed it at almost the last minute.

During an impromptu Discord fireside chat over the weekend, marketing boss Rick “Carneros” Reynolds revealed that the Kickstarter launch, originally announced for February 10th, has been pushed off to next week, and he says the team aims to rope in more testers first and is working on expanding capacity for those players. We couldn’t find the announcement anywhere else in print, for some reason, so bless the YouTubers for recording the live chat.

“We really, really want as many people as possible to get in and touch the game and try it before the Kickstarter campaign,” Carneros said. “We’re moving our goal post – we’re moving the start of the Kickstarter out a bit. It’s not this coming week. It’s probably the week after, but we don’t have a date yet. We’re giving ourselves some more time. And secondly, we’re adjusting our playtests, so for the next two weeks they are less of playtests and more of previews. We’re going to get people in faster in smaller chunks.”

Whether one week is enough to make a difference in hearts and minds remains to be seen, of course.