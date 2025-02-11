Superman loves you, says DC Universe’s Valentine event

Toss aside any significant others you may have in your life, for they are but used tissue paper when compared to the magnificence of being adored by a superhero. And while we can’t promise you that you’ll actually find true or artificial love inside of DC Universe Online, you can at least squint really hard and pretend that Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are making you their #1 Valentine this year.

Yes, the Love Conquers All seasonal event has returned for Daybreak’s comic book MMO, and it’s arrived with a few new feats, incredibly pink vendor rewards, and set of daily missions: “From February 11th through February 24th, complete missions to gain points towards your Event Progress to score exclusive rewards and useful resources!”

And if you’ve got a few minutes to spare, Daybreak also posted a short in-universe story about the adventures of a shrinking superhero.