The Elder Scrolls Online previews Fallen Banners’ Lep Seclusa dungeon, opens guild summit signups

When Elder Scrolls Online’s update 45 launches March 10th, it’ll be accompanied by a paid DLC, Fallen Banners, with its pair of group dungeons. One of those dungeons, Lep Seclusa, is the subject of ZeniMax Online’s latest dev blog.

“Lep Seclusa is the home of the Hel Netu, a group of highly secretive Redguard monks. They’ve done their best to erase all knowledge of their order from the rest of Tamriel, which made Lep Seclusa the perfect island for some Moth Priests to hide an Elder Scroll,” ZOS’ Helena Wachhaus says. “It worked too, until now. Tamriel had all but forgotten about Lep Seclusa, the Hel Netu, and this mysterious scroll.” However, “[a] disgraced battlefield emperor known as Orpheon the Tactician and his army of deserters caught wind of the Elder Scroll on Lep Seclusa. They think the scroll’s prophecy is the key to the Ruby Throne and control of the Empire. Orpheon doesn’t care how many his army slaughters to get the scroll.”

Obviously, the players need to put a stop to that as they wade through Orpheon’s deserter army.

Meanwhile, remember the last time that there was a big event for The Elder Scrolls Online to have a 10th anniversary meetup that got canceled at the absolute last minute? You know, right before the game changed its content cadence? Weird how that comes up, huh? Anyway, now it’s 2025 and the team behind the game is inviting people to sign up for the 2025 Guild Summit, which at least will not have real-life venue concerns because the event will be held entirely via Discord.

The goal is to talk about the state of the game as compiled from surveys, host breakout rooms discussing a number of topics, and providing an overview of future guild functionality that’s in development. If all of that sounds like something you really want to hear about pronto, you can sign up now ahead of the event on March 13th. Just be sure to sign up sooner rather than later, as the signups will only be open until February 17th.