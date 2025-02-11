World of Warcraft’s Undermine(d) is going live February 25

Ready to drive cars around, work for a cartel, and wander the city streets? No, World of Warcraft is not sending you to New York City circa 1953, it’s sending you to Undermine, the Goblin capital. That’s the headlining feature of Undermine(d), and that content update drops for the game on February 25th complete with new achievements, new login screens for your warband, new Delves, and all of the stuff you would expect from a major patch.

But that’s not all that players can look forward to, as the next season of the game starts on March 4th complete with new Mythic+ rotations. The centerpiece raid of the patch will also start opening on March 4th with the first Raid Finder wing and all of the higher difficulties; Story Mode and Raid Finder’s second wing launch on March 11th, with the next two weeks rounding out the Raid Finder wings. If you’re keen to get in on all of the content, it’s going to start on February 25th, but it’ll stretch out through most of March.