You can predownload Blade & Soul NEO today: Here’s everything we learned at the press event

NCsoft isn’t calling Blade & Soul NEO this, but “B&S Classic Plus” is the fastest way I can communicate to core MMORPG players just what exactly this new version of the old MMO actually is.

That was my takeaway from last week’s press preview, where NCsoft America reps explained that it’s not exactly a progression server, but it’s not a pure classic throwback server either. Readers will remember that the game was originally marketed as Blade & Soul NEO Classic, so we assumed NC was just doing what so many MMO studios do and chucking up the old version for nostalgia gamers (and easy money).

But NEO isn’t really a classic server in that sense.

During the session, which was hosted by senior producer Andrew Long and community manager Andrew Gant, the team made clear that this version of the game does loop back to some of the earliest years in terms of storyline and content, but the teams have made significant upgrades and in some cases total do-overs to many of its systems. Graphics have been overhauled and remastered dramatically, with new textures and lighting. Some maps have been redone with new layouts and even buildings. The new-player experience has been gussied up and made sufficiently gutwrenching. Group content has been improved, every skill in the skillbook can be customized, and the gear upgrade system has been redone from scratch. Even exploration and group combat have seen upgrades in a way that, well, sounds a lot like Guild Wars 2 – in the best way.

Perhaps most importantly, not all of the game’s full breadth of content will be accessible at NEO’s launch, which is critical as OG B&S has seen a whopping 90 updates since its release. And yet there’s no promise that NEO will just progress chronologically through the OG’s content, either. The plan, NCsoft says, is to maintain the freedom to take the game’s story and cadence in a different direction entirely from the OG game.

In other words, it’s kind of a Classic Plus server, with a bunch of new and altered systems and potentially a different storyline. It may look very little like its progenitor when all is said and done. And when you consider it that way, the term NEO actually does suddenly make sense.

The Q&A was probably the most illuminating chunk of the press event; here are some of the key takeaways from the questions the developers addressed as well as the preview we saw:

Parity with Korea: The western devs are working closely with the Korean team and are at least aiming for future parity with the Korean NEO content-wise, with the goal being synchronous launches (after the global version is caught up). The devs say they will let each region’s needs dictate deviations, but right now, the game is not overly localized; the differences between the Korean and western NEO are minor (battlepass tweaks were mentioned).

Monetization: The devs managed to never utter the term “pay-to-win” during the discussion on monetization, but it seems very clear that they are not going down the pay-to-win route. The battlepass will not be a perfect copy of the original MMO’s subscription; instead, it will offer perks like consumables, buffs, remote warehouse access, and extra warehouse slots on the market. There won’t be a sub – just the pass, which is leveled through basic gameplay.

Platforms: At release, the game will just be on NCsoft’s proprietary Purple platform, but the developers are also exploring a possible future Steam launch too. Other platforms may be a possibility in the future.

Servers: Global players can expect one North American server (located in the US) and one European server (most likely located in Germany).

Teams: There are still two teams for the western version of Blade & Soul – one for live and one for NEO. The devs stressed that the original version of the game will still be getting updates; it’s not being abandoned.

Gear upgrading: The 0-20 upgrade system from live will not be present on NEO; in NEO, gear upgrading is about finding a perfect base weapon and upgrading it slowly over time through normal gameplay.

PvP: PvP is a major focus of NEO, and in fact, there’s a new free-for-all PvP zone that sounds like a last-man-standing battle royale for a loot chest, though they didn’t use the term. The devs believe that most of the game’s PvP should be fine on a lower-end PC, as long as players turn down effects.

Windwalking: NCsoft has been touting infinite windwalking as another major feature of NEO, but it’s actually better than it sounded in earlier PR materials, as this version of the game basically dumps the stamina system that regulated sprinting and climbing too, not just gliding – which, the devs argue, “makes the whole experience of travel a lot more enjoyable.”

Blade & Soul NEO officially launches February 25th, but downloading begins for preregistered players today, hence this press blitz. The special character customization period begins February 18th. While the game will of course be free-to-play, there’s a preorder bundle on offer too.