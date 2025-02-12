Aion Classic’s chonky content update, Ignite, is finally live

Who out there prefers the savory taste of Aion Classic to the zing of normal Aion? If that’s you, then pay attention: NCsoft just dropped a sizable content update for this legacy version of the game in the west.

The Ignite Update, as it’s being called, is “an all-encompassing, content-rich update ranging across 10 chapters filled with new challenges, significant rewards, high-value equipment, enticing enchantments, and more.”

Part of the fun of this patch is speed-running the Burning Citadel of the Sacred to try to beat a boss and get rewards before the timer expires. Go! Go! Go! And after you do that, you can conquer the new Arch Haechi raid, enjoy a +10 guaranteed enchant system, and check out the Assemble at Atreia event to get a full set of Elite Brigade General Armor, as long as you snag it by March 4th.