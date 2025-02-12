Blockchain ‘space survival MMO’ EVE Frontier will offer a 10-day free trial on February 14

EVE Frontier, the so-called “space survival MMO” blockchain game that CCP Games doesn’t want people to call a blockchain game even though it’s a game that’s on the blockchain, is temporarily opening its doors to those who haven’t seen fit to spend upwards of $90 to access its closed alpha with a 10 day-long free trial.

The trial, which will run between February 14th and 24th, will grant access to those who have registered an account with the game, offering what reads like the complete access to the latest alpha build without any of the perks or customization features offered to founder’s pack buyers.

As for what it will offer in terms of gameplay features, the announcement still remains cryptic, saying only that players will “need to explore, exploit and expand in the face of perpetual annihilation” in a shattered region of space surrounded by supermassive black holes and rogue AI bent on devastation. If any of that sounds interesting and you don’t mind everything apparently being bathed in red all the time, you will soon have an opportunity to go see what CCP Games has been cooking.

