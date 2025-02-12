Dune Awakening shares new screenshots of combat, social spaces, spice geysers, and a sweet sand car

Hungry for more from Dune: Awakening? Like, maybe, a release date? Too bad. You’re getting screenshots instead and there are two things you can do about it: nothing and like it. Or look at the pretty screenshots. So three things.

The screenshots in question basically summarize the entire game’s basic activities with a look at a slow blade attack penetrating an enemy’s shield, spice blows that players will race to, social spaces that players can gather and trade in, some of the base customization on offer, and of course a sand worm. Always the sand worm. Never forget the sand worm.



There’s also some concept shots of a groundcar, which will be the first vehicle players will be able to craft and customize with extra modules. But it’ll “never be faster than the worm.” Remember the worm? Worm.

The newsletter also highlights the survival MMO’s support of Nvidia DLSS 4 technology and answers several player questions. Among those answers are another reassurance that PvE gameplay will be available and arguments that PvE activities like gathering in the FFA PvP Deep Desert are still possible, confirmation that rare resources are spread around different biomes, and the promise that sandworms can be lured by players but not directly controlled or summoned by them.