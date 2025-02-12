Final Fantasy XIV releases a $124.99 five-record set for music fans and collectors

If you are tired of hearing Final Fantasy XIV talk up its music, then you are probably not going to be terribly happy to know that the game has yet another item for music fans up for sale now. This particular release is for the real music fans in the audience, though, as it’s a soundtrack for the game’s relaunched version and the first four expansions on vinyl, completely remastered by Grammy-award-winning audio engineer Bernie Grundman.

The five records also have beautiful art for their slipcovers by KUROIMORI, so if you’re something of an audiophile and want some high-end video game music records, this is your set. It even includes MP3 download codes if you want the records but want to listen to the music on your computer instead, for whatever reason. At $124.99 it’s definitely priced as a collector’s item, but if this is exactly the kind of thing you want to collect? Here it all is for you.