Legacy Steel & Sorcery, an extraction-focused ‘mini MMORPG’ from former WoW devs, just hit early access

As promised, extraction RPG Legacy Steel & Sorcery is officially hitting early access today, and it’s one we’ve paid a bit more attention to specifically because it’s built by devs with an MMO pedigree and a penchant for plopping MMO systems into the game. This extraction game uses the word MMO in its marketing more than some actual MMORPGs we could name.

“Created by industry veterans who spent decades shaping World of Warcraft, Legacy: Steel & Sorcery is a love letter to PvP combat, resource gathering, exploration and the togetherness of MMOs, all while putting a fresh twist on a fantasy environment,” Notorious Studios vows. “WoW fans, however, can expect a totally new experience from Notorious Studios.”

“The ambitious next step for lovers of the MMO and RPG genres alike, this fantasy Extraction title sees players choose from a line-up of fantasy classes and dive weapons drawn into the monster-infested world Legacy has created. Each session is a truly open, instanced world, where precious spoils could lie around every corner. But, so too could fanged monsters guarding their hordes, or other players ready to steal the hard-earned treasure of others. Utilising recognisable classes such as the Warrior and Rogue, Legacy: Steel & Sorcery is designed to welcome MMO and RPG players to the Extraction genre with open arms – or, rather, openly armed enemies. After selecting their class they can queue alone, find allies or join friends in teams of three and plunder this gorgeous world together!”

We first heard about the game last year when Notorious Studios began drumming up interest, so it’s had fairly quick turnaround in terms of marketing. MOP’s own Sam chatted with Notorious’ Chris Kaleiki – himself a former WoW game designer – just last month, when he suggested it might be more like a mini-MMORPG – an mMMORPG.

“I like to make it explicit that we’re not making an MMO because, as you know, an MMO evokes a lot of expectations from that playerbase,” Kaleiki said. “However, Legacy has a lot of the bones of an MMO. It features PvP, PvE, crafting, its an RPG, has quests, etc. What it doesn’t have is persistent PvE and evergreen progression. Over time the idea for Legacy is for it to add more gameplay experiences, such as PvE-only experiences, and even more systems commonly found in an MMO.”

The game is $24.99 right now and is expected to stay in Steam early access for at least a year.