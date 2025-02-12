NCsoft Q4 2024: Guild Wars 2 and Blade & Soul are doing great, with Aion 2 waiting in the wings

The MMO company financial news just keeps coming this week as now we’ve got NCsoft’s Q4 2024 financial report, and no, this one isn’t the prettiest picture either. The report comes just months after NCsoft implemented major organizational restructure, coupled with huge layoffs, in an attempt to avoid “becoming a chronically loss-making company.”
This round, NCsoft’s sales were up 2% since Q3 and down only 6% since Q4 2023, but operating profits took a nosedive this past quarter. Some of those revenue losses come from the mobile segment; as we’ve been covering for the last year or so, NCsoft was heavily invested in the mobile versions of the Lineage franchise, which have declined dramatically just in the last year, barring a short-lived surged for Lineage M itself in Q3.
We do have some good news on the PC MMORPG side, however, as that segment – which represents 23% of NCsoft’s sales – surged to its highest quarter in over a year. That drive was led by two games in particularly: Blade and Soul and Guild Wars 2. B&S, of course, launched B&S NEO in Korea, which quadrupled the game’s usual revenue intake. And Guild Wars 2, which had slumped slightly in Q3, is back up to the numbers it was showing a year ago; NCsoft credits Guild Wars 2’s Janthir Wilds specifically as the chief driver of Q4 sales in North America and Europe, where the company is putting renewed effort, but it’s clearly not returning to its 2022 End of Dragons-driven modern peak.
Aion revenue has continued to slip over the last three years as well, though we’re still expecting Aion 2 this year.
Worth noting is that Throne & Liberty is still not included among NCsoft’s MMO revenue chart, in spite of the fact that it’s now been out in Korea well over a year and out globally since last fall. The company does say that it saw royalty sales rise by 93% QOQ and 140% YOY as T&L’s “global success was fully captured in 4Q,” so apparently that’s where NCsoft is tucking those numbers.
In the investor call, NCsoft execs told investors that 2025 will be a year of “turnaround” for the company, now that it has divested itself of what sounds like around 2000 staff and multiple games in an effort to stay solvent. They believe that there is still a lot of space in the global MMORPG market, especially for companies positioned to launch globally. That includes Aion 2, which NCsoft had previously said was coming in 2025; however, now it sounds as if it’ll release in Korea and Taiwan in the second half of this year and go global after that (no date given) with a “different approach” for the userbases, similar to the Throne & Liberty rollout in 2023/2024. The company said it wouldn’t given many details on Aion 2 right now because of “spoilers.” Heh.
Finally, in response to questions about AI, NCsoft execs say AI is “a must, not a choice” and confirm that the company has already deployed AI and LLM technology and is looking into ways of using it more to save costs under NCAI (not a lot of specifics here, though – it sounds like mostly localization, animation, and moderation, though).
• NCsoft Q4 2024: Guild Wars 2 and Blade & Soul are doing great, with Aion 2 waiting in the wings
• Rumor: NCsoft may have canceled its unannounced Horizon MMO
• Interview: NCsoft America’s new CEO, Jeonghee Jin, on awakening the ‘sleeping giant in the West’
• MMO studio NCsoft inks deals to publish ‘time survival’ shooter and medieval strategy RPG
• NCsoft Q3 2024: NCsoft teases Aion 2 for 2025, says Throne & Liberty sales ‘surpassed internal projections’
• NCsoft MOBA Battle Crush will sunset in November without ever leaving early access
• NCsoft Korea confirms restructure and layoffs, renames Throne & Liberty team to Studio X
• NCsoft Korea is reportedly restructuring after multiple weak revenue quarters
• NCsoft Q2 2024: NCsoft says it’s not shifting focus away from MMORPGs
• NCsoft Q1 2024: Guild Wars 2 is on one hell of a revenue streak as Throne & Liberty stalls
• Hostile NCsoft shareholder meeting reveals ArenaNet is working on Guild Wars 3
• NCsoft Q4 2023: Guild Wars 2 is a bright spot for NCsoft as Throne & Liberty stumbles
• NCsoft Q3 2023: Mobile MMOs, not the classic PC titles, are dragging NCsoft down
• NCsoft Q2 2023: Throne & Liberty delayed as revenues, mobile games, and MMOs decline
• NCsoft Q1 2023: NCsoft confirms Throne & Liberty’s delay to back half of 2023
• NCsoft Q4 2022: Guild Wars 2 had a great 2022, Throne & Liberty is still launching by summer
• NCsoft Q3 2022: Lineage W drives QoQ revenues, Guild Wars 2 had a great year
• NCsoft Q2 2022: Throne and Liberty delayed to 2023, Aion 2 in dev, Guild Wars 2 booming
• NCsoft Q1 2022: Revenues rise thanks to Lineage W and Guild Wars 2, Throne and Liberty arriving this year
• NCsoft Q4 2021: Guild Wars 2 did great, but Lineage W drove revenues
• NCsoft Q3 2021: Guild Wars 2 just had its best quarter in years
• NCsoft Q1 2021: Overall revenues are down 30%, but Guild Wars 2 is perking up
• NCsoft Q4 2020: Aion Classic was a huge success, Guild Wars 2 improves on 2019
• NCsoft Q3 2020: Guild Wars 2 just had its best revenue quarter in two years
• NCsoft Q4 2019: It was a rough quarter for MMORPGs, especially Guild Wars 2
• NCsoft Q3 2019: Another flat financial quarter as NCsoft pumps money into NCWest
• NCsoft Q2 2019: Guild Wars 2 may be eyeing a mobile version (again)
• NCsoft 4Q 2018: Mobile made almost twice as much as all NCsoft’s other MMOs combined
• NCsoft Q3 2018: NCsoft sales continue downward slide while online PC sales trend up
• NCsoft Q3 2018: Aion, Blade & Soul, Guild Wars 2 revenues dip, while NCsoft teases three new titles
• NCsoft Q2 2018: Revenues for all NCsoft MMORPGs are down in Q1 2018 except… Aion?
• NCsoft Q1 2018: NCsoft has hired 1000 employees in the past few years, considers VR and ARG titles
• NCsoft Q4 2017: Guild Wars resurges as Blade & Soul and Lineage M drive profits
• NCsoft Q3 2017: Lineage M drives record profits, Guild Wars 2 Path of Fire isn’t too shabby either
• NCsoft Q2 2017: Guild Wars 2 drops to new all-time low, Blade and Soul heads to console
• NCsoft Q1 2017: Tumbles for Lineage, Guild Wars 2, plus new leadership for Lineage Eternal
• NCsoft 4Q 2016: Record sales, WildStar’s fate, Lineage Eternal launch
• NCsoft Q3 2016: Declines for WildStar, Guild Wars 2, and Blade & Soul
• NCsoft Q2 2016: WildStar up, Guild Wars 2 down
• NCsoft Q1 2016: Blade & Soul is booming, WildStar is tumbling
• NCsoft Q4 2015: Sales surge for Guild Wars 2, bump for WildStar
• NCsoft Q3 2015: Guild Wars 2, WildStar, all sales dip downward [Updated]
• NCsoft Q2 2015: Guild Wars 2 is up, WildStar is down
• NCsoft Q1 2015: Growth for Guild Wars 2, further deflation for WildStar
• NCsoft Q4 2014: NCsoft financials paint a grim picture for WildStar