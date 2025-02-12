Quinfall’s roadmap promises party finder, combat and crafting revamps, and more PvP

What’s next for sandbox MMORPG The Quinfall in 2025? That question has been given a general answer in a Discord message from Vawraek Technologies, which offers up a general lineup of plans for the game, albeit without any sort of timetable despite it being designed to look like there’s a chronology in mind.

The post mostly spends its time trying to clear the air over what the studio characterizes as “misinformation and misconceptions,” specifically related to the closure of its previous title Kayra Online, which Vawraek says was unsustainable. The post also admits that it has had difficulty communicating its vision properly due to language barriers but asserts that “Quinfall is a passion project, built by MMORPG players for MMORPG players.”



As for the roadmap, it basically lists six different categories of update plans for the year. Among these are revamps for crafting, combat, mounts, and farming; server merges and party finders for dungeons and raids; several social systems including in-game marriage, guitar playing, and social activities at taverns like throwing darts; territory and siege mechanics; and various PvP activities. Click the image below to see the plans for yourself.

Taking a quick moment to check Quinfall’s temperature, we find that Steam reviews have moved from negative to “mixed” while its concurrency numbers are still averaging over 3K players.