Riders of Icarus, which once had 1M western players, is riding into the sunset under Valofe’s banners

A week ago, we covered the odd news that Valofe’s Riders of Icarus had abruptly canceled its plans to merge down the North American and European servers. It was the latest bizarre move from the studio in the last six years since Valofe took over the game from Nexon and embarked on everything from a failed P2E effort to the messy closure of its SEA servers.

Either way, it now seems clear that Valofe’s claim that it had conducted a “thorough internal review” of the server situation and “decided to maintain separate servers for both regions and ensure the best possible gameplay experience” was probably a little white lie because now we know the game is just being shut down entirely.

As MMO Fallout first noticed, Valofe made the (extremely generic) announcement on Steam, a platform on which ROI hadn’t broken 200 players since 2022. “With a heavy heart, we must announce that Riders of Icarus will be shutting down its servers and ending service on [May 15, 2025],” studio reps write. “This was not an easy decision, and we want to express our deepest gratitude for the time, dedication, and passion you’ve shown in the world of Midellas.”

In-game purchases come to an end tomorrow, followed by “final in-game events” and a “community farewell” on April 24th, then the closure on May 15th.

It’s all a bit of a bummer as the game was actually successful back in 2016 when it actually launched, topping a million players just in the west. Alas.