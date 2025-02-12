Tibia hasn’t released a new class in 25 years – but here comes a new Monk combat vocation

Twenty-five years is a pretty long time to wait for a new class for any MMORPG – long enough to believe that a new class would never arrive – so imagine our surprise and everyone else’s when Tibia unveiled plans to introduce the Monk vocation later this year.

As one might expect, the Monk is a melee-focused fighter that attacks with martial arts, though it will also have support and healing skills as well as some “very special features” such as “harmony, virtues, or serene.” As for its place in the MMO’s overall vocation lineup, Cipsoft promises the Monk will “[hold] a unique position without undermining the value of others or rendering them obsolete.”



A follow-up dev blog offers a closer look at the general design decisions that brought the Monk to life, along with a deeper look at the three listed special features. In summary, harmony is a build-and-spend resource for certain abilities, virtues are three buff-granting toggles that the Monk can keep on one at a time, and the serene state is a passive ability that boosts the Monk’s combat power when not in a group, not surrounded by group members, or not surrounded by more than six enemies.

More informational blogs about the Monk are promised over the next few weeks, while external testing of the vocation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th, in order to gather feedback from veteran Tibia players.