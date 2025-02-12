War Robots Frontiers is a 6v6 PvP mecha game that promises ‘raw power and tactical depth’ March 4

Something tells us that the game we’re highlighting in this story isn’t about being comfy cozy or pastoral pursuits. That’s because this game is called War Robots: Frontiers. Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover. And by its pictures. And its trailer. And its press release!

“Developed with a commitment to immersing players in the raw power and tactical depth of mechanized combat like never before, War Robots: Frontiers puts players in the cockpit of their own massive war machines to experience the thrill of piloting a War Robot first-hand.”

Publisher and developer My.Games promises War Robots to bring a level of action and tactics to the team vs. team shooter, pitting two groups of six mecha against one another in multiple maps and modes, both unranked and ranked. The titular war robots can be fully customized with different weapons, parts, pilots, and abilities, or players can simply hop into pre-built mechas and get right into a scrap.

War Robots has been in paid early access since 2022 but is heading for its complete launch on PC and consoles on Tuesday, March 4th, as a free-to-play title. Those who are curious about this game can check out the trailer below to learn a bit more. It will have robots. They will be at war with one another. That much is a given.