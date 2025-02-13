Black Desert is literally launching flying mounts for Valentine’s Day

Pearl Abyss may be up to shenanigans with its latest financial report, but Black Desert’s patch is deadly serious, as the global PC version of the game has introduced flying mounts to its long list of travel types. Seriously.

“Black Desert offers a variety of transportation options, such as horses and ships, to navigate its vast open world with both speed and flair,” the studio says. “But now for the first time in Black Desert’s 10 years of live service, Adventurers can now take to the skies as Duskwing the dragon introduces the thrill of aerial travel, offering a new dimension of exploration and verticality to the world.”

“Pearl Abyss is excited to announce the arrival of Black Desert’s first flying mount, ‘Duskwing,’ now available for a limited trial in the game. Before introducing dragon as a benefit for Conquest Lords, Adventurers will enjoy a free 14-day trial to become a dragonrider and explore the world like never before. This update also adds seasonal Valentine’s Day events to reward players as they soar to new activities with Duskwing.”

Do note that PA is warning players that Duskwing isn’t super fast and isn’t going to be much in fight, so don’t be thinking it’s overpowered in most of the game’s content.

As for those Valentine’s Day events, those are live through February 26th, as players pass out chocolates and love letters in exchange for loot.