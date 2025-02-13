Brighter Shores offers a progress report on the combat profession merge and systems

Last month, Brighter Shores confirmed that its zone-specific combat professions design was on the chopping block and would be replaced by a combat profession merge. The devs at Fen Research have now posted an update on those plans with a look at where the merge and its interlinked systems are currently headed.

First off, the post reaffirms that there will be just one combat profession used across all episodes of the MMORPG, which will hit a current maximum of 2,000 levels (500 levels per episode) and add another 500 levels when new episodes launch. This also means that foes in each episode will be “striped,” with new “skins” or variants of enemies inserted along the way to follow character progression. Additionally, this striping will be modular when new episodes arrive based on individual character progress and will be different between free players versus subscribers since the latter has access to more episodes than the former.



As for the effects this will have on related systems, weapons and armor can now be used across episodes and will no longer require tuning, obelisks will instead be used to enchant profession equipment instead of tuning weapons, and crafted weapons will have their costs rebalanced. Potion reagent drops, leather drops, and combat capes will also be adjusted to accommodate the upcoming combat changes.

When the system arrives, it will do so in two phases, starting with the single combat profession release first, which will then be followed with the arrival of earlier detailed combat skill trees. The first phase will also make automatic adjustments to characters’ combat level, gear, capes, and leaderboards. A timeline for these changes still isn’t provided, but things appear to be moving forward.