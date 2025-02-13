Don’t expect a Diablo IV expansion this year: Blizzard now says it’s aiming for 2026

Changing its mind is a downright Blizzard tradition in these here parts, so let’s not act too surprised that the studio decided to go back on its previous commitment to bringing a new Diablo IV expansion every year.

At the recent DICE Summit, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed that Diablo IV’s second expansion won’t arrive until 2026, making it a two-year gap since 2024’s Vessel of Hatred. Fergusson has previously said that the company planned annual expansions, specifically to avoid a Diablo III-esque content drought.

Blizzard put out a statement afterward, saying, “In his DICE Summit presentation today on building a resilient live service, Diablo GM Rod Fergusson emphasized serving the game over the plan. To that, we are excited to share that we are in development on our second expansion for Diablo IV, which will debut in 2026.”

This change of course was prompted by a revamp of core game systems last year that sucked up developer resources. Fergusson also said that players should expect to see a Diablo IV content roadmap for 2025 shortly before Season 8 begins.