Marvel Snap finally delivers character mastery progression with February’s update

It seems like forever ago that Second Dinner first teased “character mastery” as an upcoming system, but now after a lot of talk, the studio’s finally delivered the feature to Marvel Snap.

The February 11th content update rolled out character mastery with backdated progress and new finishes and flares to gain. “Character mastery has arrived! It’s a brand new way to show your friends and adversaries just how much you REALLY love your favorite characters. Each time you collect a new Variant or Infinity Split your cards, you will earn Mastery XP and unlock fantastic new rewards along the way. Don’t worry – Everything you’ve already invested into your Marvel Snap collection will count toward your progress and be rewarded!”

Second Dinner posted an in-depth blog covering character mastery to help you wrap your head around it.

Marvel Snap also previewed Sanctum Showdown, a new game mode that will arrive on February 25th and challenge players to get to 16 points the fastest. The studio promised that this mode will payout in currency that can be used to purchase Series 4 and Series 5 cards.