Path of Exile 1 posts an FAQ all about its upcoming Legacy of Phrecia event

Ever since Grinding Gear Games unveiled the Legacy of Phrecia event for the original Path of Exile, it’s been gathering up some of the most common questions that players have asked in order to fill up a big chunky FAQ post. Here’s a general rundown of the highlights:

First off: No, there is no firm release date for the event beyond “very soon.”

Idols are the primary nexus of power in the event, as they will effectively replace the atlas tree and grant boons that are approximately two to three times the power of a corresponding atlas tree node. These will begin dropping at around endgame.

Participating in the event will award players an armor set that’s unlocked when players meet level thresholds. The full set should be unlocked by level 80.

GGG is open to running the event for longer than a month depending on how players take to its mechanics.

The event will be parented to the Settlers League, but the studio promises that town upgrading will be more streamlined, particularly in the early going.

The FAQ appears to be adding additional answers as time goes on, so those who are looking for some more granular details will likely want to read through the full FAQ; the post also has a new set of event-specific ascendancy classes to preview as well.