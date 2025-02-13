Pax Dei outlines its building revamp with an eye toward accessibility and consistency

Mainframe’s sandbox MMORPG Pax Dei is back with yet another Discord dev blog today, this one homing in on homes – well, more specifically, buildings and the building changes the studio has proposed for the early access phase.

“Building in Pax Dei is about creativity and expression, but some inconsistencies in material costs have made certain choices feel less intuitive,” the studio says. “We want players to design their structures based on aesthetics rather than minor differences in resource costs. Additionally, we’ve found that some crafting recipes were more complicated than necessary, slowing down the building process.”

To that end, Mainframe says its balance pass will implement uniform costs and unlock levels and reduced the variety of materials needed for different building chunks. The tweaks affect everything from wall and roofs to those weird triangular walls as well as new pieces, clay nodes, and crafting recipes. The devs are still working on extra pieces for existing sets to launch in Verse 3 as well.