Pax Dei outlines its building revamp with an eye toward accessibility and consistency

Mainframe’s sandbox MMORPG Pax Dei is back with yet another Discord dev blog today, this one homing in on homes – well, more specifically, buildings and the building changes the studio has proposed for the early access phase.
“Building in Pax Dei is about creativity and expression, but some inconsistencies in material costs have made certain choices feel less intuitive,” the studio says. “We want players to design their structures based on aesthetics rather than minor differences in resource costs. Additionally, we’ve found that some crafting recipes were more complicated than necessary, slowing down the building process.”
To that end, Mainframe says its balance pass will implement uniform costs and unlock levels and reduced the variety of materials needed for different building chunks. The tweaks affect everything from wall and roofs to those weird triangular walls as well as new pieces, clay nodes, and crafting recipes. The devs are still working on extra pieces for existing sets to launch in Verse 3 as well.
“We understand that some of you may worry these changes will make the game feel ‘too simple,’ but we want to reassure you that this is not our intention, nor is it the future of Pax Dei. As stated above, our goal is to make Pax Dei more accessible to newcomers while maintaining long-term challenges. For the next content update, we are adjusting the building system and will continue refining other systems as needed. We are always reviewing balance and player feedback to ensure that crafting, building, and the overall game experience remain engaging and rewarding.”