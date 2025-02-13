Ravendawn plots progression revamps, GvG updates, and a ‘major expansion’ in 2025 roadmap

That’s right, we’re still getting 2025 roadmaps laid out by MMORPGs in the middle of February. This time around it’s Ravendawn, the Tibia-inspired MMO, which has a bunch of big plans for the rest of this year.

Tavernlight Games first begins by pointing out that the roadmap has no hard dates for its planned features, primarily because it believes roadmaps often lead to “overpromising and missed deadlines, which can erode trust,” and so it refuses to grant dates unless a feature has fully passed QA. Even so, the map illustrates what’s being called “[a commitment] to making Ravendawn an even more immersive and widespread experience.”



To its first point, the roadmap post begins with Update 2.1.0, which is being projected to arrive sometime next week. This patch will introduce rebalancing for progression and characters, a redesign for its breeding system, integration of BattleEye anti-cheat, and the release of its own bespoke launcher, which should make downloading and updating smoother.

The rest of the 2025 roadmap outlines things like an MMR system for GvG, the release of a mobile client, new rift maps and weekly rift tournaments, new open world bosses and events, major economy improvements and late-game silver sinks, and a “major expansion” that promises to expand the game world by 40%. The full look ahead can be seen by clicking the picture below.