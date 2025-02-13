Sea of Thieves releases videos for Season 15: Wild Things and its upcoming new megalodon variants

Forget Shark Week; February will be Shark Month in the Sea of Thieves when Season 15 arrives on February 20th, bringing with it two new versions of the terrifying megalodon shark monster, both of which are the subject of the game’s latest playful video and season preview.

The found footage-style “investigative report” provides some quick peeks at the mineral-covered Barnacled Dread and the lava-like Feared Redmaw and asks the “hard questions” about what their arrival means for the ocean ecosystem while also poking fun at alarmist and biased “journalists” who brush off expert analysis.

“What will become of the sharp teeth, the screamy fish people, and the colorful dumb fish?” the video asks. Everyone will have to find out when Season 15: Wild Things goes live, but we can all enjoy a moment of Rare’s video production team having some fun below.

