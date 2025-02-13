Throne & Liberty starts server merge transfers and its Valentine’s Day celebration with the latest patch

Do you find server merges romantic? They’re kind of like a marriage, except instead of being between people, they’re between servers? No? Sorry, folks, that’s the best we got when it comes to the latest Throne & Liberty patch. It’s really just two things that don’t go together.

As we’ve been covering, the server merge takes the game’s 107 existing servers and smooshes them down to just 25. Players are allowed one free server transfer to move off of consolidating servers. That’s one free transfer per character, to be clear, so if you have an army of alts, you don’t have to choose who moves to where you want to be. Choose to not choose by February 27th, and your toons will be moved anyway.

The game is also celebrating its Valentine’s Day event with daily login rewards, event vendor rewards, and some crafted recipes through February 26th. And transferred characters also get buffs to make play feel more rewarding, so you can feel the love that way. Hey, that one works all right; in that sense it’s romantic enough, right? Still no, huh? Eh, sometimes stuff just doesn’t merge conveniently. Not like those servers, eh? Eh? Sorry. We’ll stop.