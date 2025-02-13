Warframe brings Lavos Prime into the game as its latest Prime offering

When a new Prime warframe arrives in Warframe, fans rejoice. They represent an apex of the form of a frame, improved and idealized. But they are also on something of a delay, as evidenced by the fact that up until the most recent update Lavos had been introduced at the end of 2020 but still didn’t have a Prime option. That all changes now, as Lavos Prime has been introduced to the game along with his iconic weapons, Cedo Prime and Dual Zoren Prime.

Players can earn Lavos and his weapons in-game by earning and cracking open corresponding relics, or they can just buy Prime Access to get access to Lavos, his weapons, his special cosmetic accessories, and boosters for resource and affinity games. If you want to play around with the alchemist who transmuted himself into Prime form, go ahead and pick it up… or just start farming the relics and the items contained therein. Either way, he’s in the wild now.