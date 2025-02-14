ARK Survival Ascended launches more Power Rangers, Valentine’s Day, and Greek-themed DLC

Remember how we noted that ARK: Survival Ascended was mostly adding things at the end of 2024 and weirdly leaped forward to March in its 2025 roadmap? Well that’s apparently because the month of February was going to arrive like Doomguy with a shotgun as Studio Wildcard peppered players with a bunch of new additions this month.

We’ll start with the reason for that header image: The Power Rangers premium mod that was first added last June added its Wave 2 content, bringing six new skins that each have unique weapons and emotes and four new creature skins that transform critters into zords from the show. The premium paid-for mod was originally scheduled to launch in January but was delayed into early February instead.



Next up is the Love Ascended event to mark Valentine’s Day in the survivalbox, which brings familiar additions like boosted XP and taming rates, event creatures, and event skins, along with new goodies like some new lovebird creatures, two new chibis, and some new cosmetics and emotes. This event was also slightly delayed, releasing a day later than scheduled, though it will also run a day longer as a result.

Another piece of content that was delayed by the same day (but is still several months early) is the new Greek-themed DLC. Originally intended to launch this coming June, the Astaeos DLC opens up a new 264 square kilometer map, a new creature, and the promise of “new realms, challenges, and updates shaping the world over time,” all for a cost of $15.

Finally, there’s news from the mobile game ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition: The Ragnarok map is now available for players of the game, with all of the bells, whistles, beasts, and biomes that are familiar to regular fans. The mobile title is also celebrating its own Love Evolved Valentine’s event until February 16th and is lauding over 4 million downloads.