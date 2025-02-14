Dark Age of Camelot is running classic Valentine’s Day quests alongside the Golden Lovers event

We can’t let Valentine’s Day slip by without mentioning at least one more event, this one in one of the most classic MMORPGs our genre’s got.

Dark Age of Camelot is indeed alive and kicking, and it’s running a short multi-pronged Valentine’s Day event through February 18th. Most notably, players are commanded to take on the Golden Lovers – that is, two golden world bosses, Solerila and Solabas, in exchange for rare drops as well as quest loot accessible to all three realms. The finale quest allows players to collect the Love’s Shield item, which honestly looks way too nice to be in a game this old, but we’re not complaining.

Other quests include performing tasks for Russel the imp, the level 45 mission called Keeping Company, and even some throwbacks: