MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: Luckcatchers 2, Storebound, Might of Spells

Welcome back to a roundup of MMOs and MMO-adjacent games you’ve (very likely) never heard of. If you have, then pat yourself on the back and feel extremely smug as you read on!

Luckcatchers 2

Tragic jokes about Luckcatchers 2 not being able to catch any luck write themselves here, as we first heard about this one thanks to MMO Fallout’s Connor… on the occasion of the game’s sunset. Apparently it was a sandbox MMORPG with crafting and skilling in a massive worth traversed by airships. Unfortunately, it peaked at 57 players when it launched a year ago, and reviews are abysmal, hence the shutdown.

“Today we come to you with sad news — we have decided to cease working on the project, and the game servers will be shut down within the next three weeks [February 17th],” studio Alab Toys writes. “[U]nfortunately, Luckcatchers 2 continued to be an unprofitable project, which was becoming increasingly difficult to support, and now it has become almost impossible.” RIP.

Storebound

Storebound has no real claim to MMO status, but multiplayer, fine, it can say that. It’s a co-op survival horror game where you wake up lost in a store that is totally, definitely not IKEA, and then you try to escape while the store tries to kill you. Just as in real life.

“In Storebound, you and your friends are trapped in a massive furniture store with one goal: find the exit,” publisher Oro Interactive says. “During the day, you move further through the warehouse, planning your escape and gathering what you need. But when the store closes, the real horror begins: the ’employees’ become hostile, hunting anything that moves. Your only chance of survival is to stay hidden and quiet while you make your way through the dark aisles.”

No details on when it’s coming, but it is indeed en route, ideally for some spicy Halloween streams because like a lot of over-the-top horror games, this is one is more funny than scary unless you turn the lights off and grab a beer.

Might of Spells

Finally, we come to Might of Spells, a brand-new isometric MMO launching alpha on February 14th (yes). Consider this entry as much a warning as anything as gamers on Reddit absolutely thrashed this game for using AI all over the website; it’s not clear whether it’s all over the game too, but it kinda just looks like yet another Tibia spinoff. Studio Nucate says it’s a “top-down MMORPG that emphasizes deep gameplay mechanics, a player-driven economy, and skill-based PvP, without excessive visual clutter.” The website further claims that it’s already raised $21,000 from gamers over the course of its previous alphas and offers multiple bundles to support the project, though the test is F2P.