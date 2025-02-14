Monster Hunter Wilds shares first post-release plans as it extends its open beta post-PSN outage

We are now two weeks away from the full release of Monster Hunter Wilds, which means that Capcom is stepping on the gas of its hypemobile as it shares a new trailer, gives some initial details for post-launch content, and kicks off its final leg of open beta over the weekend.

The trailer and subsequent update post not only shares some expected gameplay sizzle but also unveils some more creatures, including the apex predator of the Iceshard Cliffs Jin Dahaad, an entirely new variant of the infamous Rathalos, and the return of the soapy dragon Mizutsune as part of the game’s first free update arriving this spring. There will also be some limited-time event quests arriving a week after launch.

Meanwhile, the game’s final open beta test is once again online for all platforms, only this time the test has been extended by 24 hours as a result of the PlayStation Network outage that lasted about as long last weekend. In terms of content, that will be exactly the same as the previous beta, with character creation, some new online play options, a training area, and several monsters to smack around including Gypceros and the flagship beast Arkveld.

