No Man’s Sky invites players to explore its updated new worlds with its Titan expedition

No Man’s Sky has already continued its world refreshing updates with the Worlds Part II patch, but now it’s time for players to come together and explore some of these changes themselves with the launch of the Titan expedition.

This time around, players will find themselves waking up on the surface of New Aftesfi, a dangerous gas giant that’s ravaged by tornadoes and circled by multiple moons. The six week-long expedition challenges players to chart a course between rendezvous points to reach “a dazzling array of new stars and new worlds, endless oceans and cloud-skimming mountains.”

Naturally, pretty space vistas aren’t the only rewards waiting for players to take on the expedition, as there will also be new posters, a cape, a staff weapon, a new ship paint, and a completely unique living ship to earn along the way. As before, players who want to start their journey are directed to the Expedition Terminus within the space anomaly or start a fresh save.