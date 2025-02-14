PlanetSide 2 takes a break from the war for a Valentine Directive

One might think that the soft affectionate fuzzies of Valentine’s Day might not exactly fit in a futuristic battlefield setting, but don’t tell PlanetSide 2 that unless you want to be executed by the Hug-o-Tron. In fact, the Valentine’s Directive Event is back to bring some love to the game and offer a few quirky thematic rewards for those who put in the time to finish it.

For players who run the full event by March 11th, PlanetSide 2 will grant the Heartbreaker title, pay out 250 certs, give banners and decals, slap on a Love Bomber Mk. II Camo skin, and give you some Love Bomber grenades to toss to a foe that you adore.

The Valentine event came with a bug fixing patch. PlanetSide 2 made footsteps “louder” with “more variations” and corrected issues with chassis lights, game crashes, wal clipping, and the ability to toss anti-vehicle turrets in your enemy’s base.

Here’s one player who put together a guide last year taking you through the entire event from start to finish in record time: