Revived 2-D cozy browser MMO Lasuni renames and revamps as Ticuto

Back in January 2024 we chronicled the upcoming return of Lasuni, a browser-based 2-D MMORPG brought back to life after a sunset caused by the end of Adobe Flash support. Since then developer One Byte Solutions has made quite a bit of progress, including renaming and revamping the game in its all-new form: Ticuto

“Enter a virtual world brimming with adventure. Solve mysteries, complete quests, make friends, and unveil secrets. Play solo or team up with friends for an fun adventure!”

According to developer Jason Bryan, this rebrand represents “[a] commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering the best possible experience to our players” along with an updated storyline and multiple updates.



The free-to-play MMO invites players to enter the town of Hubble, delve into multiple hand-crafted realms, and take on a wide assortment of activities like minigames, combat delves, seasonal events, farming, and customization of both avatar and personal housing. The game is still in active development recently stopped world resets, meaning any progress or items are permanent now, and there’s even an Easter-themed egg crushing competition in-game now.

Signing up for the game is a simple matter of heading to the game’s site and starting things up. Assuming a bit of pixel-y cute MMO gaming is your bag, perhaps this one might fit the bill.