Big things are afoot at Hearthstone these days as the digital competitive card game moves into the Year of the Raptor. Blizzard gave a high-level overview of what players can expect to see in 2025, which starts with the expected three expansions and battlefield seasons.

But on top of that, Hearthstone is putting the final touches on its long-awaiting Arena update, which should be coming to the game soon. This update is aiming to “refresh one of the original Hearthstone experiences and welcome a whole new generation of Arena fans!”

Blizzard also said that it’s going to be pushing more Hearthstone esports and adding a lot more cosmetics to the game. And could pets be coming? Sounds like!