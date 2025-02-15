Lord of the Rings Online dev Q&A talks about class revamps, kinship refresh, and the next roadmap

When two chatty Lord of the Rings Online veteran developers get together for a livestream to talk shop, everything and anything is on the table for discussion. That’s what happened this past week as SSG’s Orion and Scenario got together for a new “We Have a Cave Troll” Q&A discussion.

The pair didn’t drop any massive bombs on the community but did say that players should expect to see the next part of the 2025 roadmap in late March that will spell out this summer’s plans and the upcoming Hunter and Burglar revamps. Work is progressing for this year’s fall expansion, as is the first iteration of the long-delayed kinship refresh. Another premium housing neighborhood is in development, and some kind of big secret plan is being put into motion for the 20th anniversary next year.

Give the hour-long watch below or head to the forums for a bullet point summary!