MMO You’ve Never Heard Of: Cloudheim, Key to Heaven, Outlawed

Welcome back to another roundup of MMOs and MMO-adjacent multiplayer titles that you have probably never heard of. Well, some of you have heard of some of them, since some of you tipped them to us. Let’s share the love!

Cloudheim

Noodle Cat’s Cloudheim is newly on Steam for a planned 2025 release date; it’s described as a “cooperative action RPG” with online co-op, crafting, and that sky-centric world that’s super common in survival games right about now. Oh, and did we mention it’s gorgeous? (Thanks, Boostervii!)

“Rally your allies for spectacular, combo-driven combat in a destructible world, where enemies take more damage when you use physics to destroy them. Harness powerful abilities and craft ever-evolving weapons to unlock new skills and devastating combos. Explore diverse islands and mysterious dungeons from your flying turtle base, Odin Shell. Play solo or in up to 4-player online co-op with a cast of characters and creatures to guide your journey. Cloudheim blends fast-paced action and dynamic crafting as you dive into a colorful fantasy realm waiting to be transformed.”

Key to Heaven

Here’s a game you can play right this very minute, and it’s most definitely embracing the MMO genre: It’s Far Side of North’s pixel MMO Key to Heaven.

“By yourself or with friends, your goal is to fight and explore on the mysterious islands. Become stronger, equip better items, craft a raft and sail parts of the oceans to find more hidden treasure, secrets, and bosses,” the studio says. “Do not expect endless content with massive explosions. Instead, K2H offers more casual gameplay where you build up your character as you like. Whether you want to be a player killer, explorer, or just grind monsters it’s all up to you. If you like 2D old-school games, then this might be something for you.”

The Steam entry promises customization, crafting, speed runs, live events, and easy swapping between PvE and PvP servers. (Thanks, Pepperzine!)

Outlawed

Finally, we’re peeking in on Outlawed, a PvPvE extraction shooter that borrows just enough MMO stuff to be interesting but not enough to actually be an MMO. The dev team at Okami Studio opened a technical playtest for the game on Steam on February 13th.

“OUTLAWED offers an exciting blend of PvPvE action set in a sprawling, crime-ridden urban environment. This online multiplayer game pits up players against each other in squads of three on a massive urban map teeming with rival gangs. Whether teaming up with friends or venturing solo, players will need strategy, teamwork, and quick thinking to overcome challenges and make their escape. In addition to the core gameplay, the playtest introduces new features like customizable player skins, challenging boss fights, and new vehicles with vehicle evacuation options, allowing for even more dynamic gameplay.”