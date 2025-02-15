Once Human starts the Crimson Moon event and adds a playable guitar in latest update

This week has brought a few new things to the survival sandbox Once Human, especially if you’re the kind of player who likes playing digital guitar or chasing yet another game currency. There’s probably a few folks out there like that, right?

Players can indeed now craft themselves a folk guitar to play in-game for the mere cost of 2,000 energy links for the blueprint. Once the instrument is crafted, players can enter performance mode and play the guitar freestyle just like instruments in other games. Assuming one can get their head wrapped around the control scheme, anyway.



The other major addition with this patch is the Crimson Moon event for Visional Wheel servers, which introduces a new strange ruby currency that can be collected by killing deviations and gathering materials, then used to purchase weapon skins, furniture formulas, and other rewards at an event shop. Players should note that there’s a weekly cap to this currency, and while excess rubies will roll over into future weeks, this excess stacks for up to four weeks.

Other things added with the update include reduced time needed to complete certain public events, a new 3-D arrow option to point out which direction incoming damage came from, and a lineup of bug fixes.

Briefly checking in on the game’s community, we’re finding that it has a “mostly positive” review score on Steam with a new concurrency peak of 33K. There’s also a fair bit of consternation regarding compensation for a lockbox issue that kicked off last August as many players report promised rewards aren’t arriving.