Grimrain is an indie MMORPG focused on co-op and alt friendliness headed for early access in late 2025

The wilds of Steam early access are seeing yet another indie MMORPG emerge. Today we’re focusing on Grimrain, an indie effort from BecauseMonsters that reads like a title that’s about cooperation and allowing players to enjoy multiple characters in their roster; score one for the altoholics among us!

“Awakening in a forest clearing rescued by a passing Ranger, you begin your journey to discover what happened to your friends and family, and what stirs under the villages and cities of Grimrain.”

This new game features six classes that read like they fall into some expected holy trinity lines but with added CC abilities in some cases, six different crafting and gathering professions, instanced and open world dungeons that players can delve with pre-made parties or with random adventurers, and features shared among all characters like reputation progress, exploration advancement, and access to a shared item stash and bank.

Grimrain completed a playtest this past September and the devs are now focusing on making adjustments based on playtester feedback. Early access is planned for sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, with additions that include new story quests, new zones, and more dungeons.