MMO Week in Review: Drowning in MMO financial reports

Happy quarterly financials week! Aren’t we having fun! We got numbers numbers numbers from a whole bunch of MMO companies this week, including Daybreak, NCsoft, Square-Enix, Kakao, Krafton, Nexon, and Pearl Abyss. I never want to listen to another financial call again.

Meanwhile, Star Trek Online launched Unveiled, Black Desert launched flying mounts, Blade & Soul NEO launched predownloading, and Amazon launched server merges for both New World and Throne & Liberty. And of course, we celebrated MassivelyOP’s 10th birthday since going indie (aka independence day!) with a stream/podcast and some reminiscing too.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS