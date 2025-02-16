MMO Week in Review: Drowning in MMO financial reports

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Happy quarterly financials week! Aren’t we having fun! We got numbers numbers numbers from a whole bunch of MMO companies this week, including Daybreak, NCsoft, Square-Enix, Kakao, Krafton, Nexon, and Pearl Abyss. I never want to listen to another financial call again.

Meanwhile, Star Trek Online launched Unveiled, Black Desert launched flying mounts, Blade & Soul NEO launched predownloading, and Amazon launched server merges for both New World and Throne & Liberty. And of course, we celebrated MassivelyOP’s 10th birthday since going indie (aka independence day!) with a stream/podcast and some reminiscing too.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

